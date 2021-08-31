Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.62% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $572,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $63.51. 112,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

