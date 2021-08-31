Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,535 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 40,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.