Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is HM Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

HM Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.53. 220,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451,968. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.