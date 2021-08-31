Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,980,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,091 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.45% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $379,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after buying an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after buying an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,362,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.23. 14,077,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,906,172. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

