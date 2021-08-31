Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,985,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,511 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $596,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 14,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 280,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 74,050 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,881,042. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

