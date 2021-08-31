Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.5% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $86,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $306.62. 32,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,948. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $307.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

