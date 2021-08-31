Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,647,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.95% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $759,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.89. 30,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $307.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

