Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sets New 52-Week High at $263.63

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $263.63 and last traded at $262.49, with a volume of 141713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.21.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 397.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.