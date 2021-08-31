Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Boosted by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.5% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $107.55. 730,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,114. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.80.

