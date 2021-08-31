Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Cut by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.9% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $33,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,588. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

