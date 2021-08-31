Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,074 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

