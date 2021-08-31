Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,647,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $628,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 319.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $588,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,610. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $248.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

