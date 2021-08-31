Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $44,800,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 228.2% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,278,000 after buying an additional 166,870 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,723,000 after buying an additional 108,254 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 86,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $248.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.02 and a 12 month high of $249.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

