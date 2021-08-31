Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $392,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.53. 170,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,115. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $108.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

