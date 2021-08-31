Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $53,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 211,260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,582,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 75,681 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $6,476,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $210.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $147.64 and a 12 month high of $211.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.572 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

