Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Lessened by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,140 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,039,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,927 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,062,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,760,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

