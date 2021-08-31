Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.67% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $267,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,919,000 after buying an additional 938,405 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,820,000 after buying an additional 502,900 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,797,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,871,000 after buying an additional 259,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,122,000 after buying an additional 1,593,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,951,000 after buying an additional 726,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.61. 1,774,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

