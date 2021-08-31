Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

