Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $415.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,957. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $416.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

