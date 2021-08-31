Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Purchased by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 14.7% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HM Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $33,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.17. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,358. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.87. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.30.

