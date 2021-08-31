Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.7% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.6% in the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 89,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 197,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,058. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

