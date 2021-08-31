Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Position Boosted by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 8.9% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $170,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares during the period.

BND stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.46. 4,974,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,750,463. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

