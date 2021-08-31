Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the July 29th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,439,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.