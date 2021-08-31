Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 20.8% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $75,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,142,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 473,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.28. 131,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,131. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $233.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.