Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,760,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $615,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 473,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 440,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,107,000 after purchasing an additional 109,321 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 217.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 84,735 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $233.41. 85,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,131. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $233.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

