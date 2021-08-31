Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,929,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,326,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,142,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.17. 3,087,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,218. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $233.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

