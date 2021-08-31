Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the July 29th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $296,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.16. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $82.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

