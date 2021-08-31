Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.49% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $406,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 25,034.6% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 260,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after acquiring an additional 259,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,174,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,420,000 after acquiring an additional 28,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,405,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,605,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.75. 2,487,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,434. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.11 and a 200 day moving average of $135.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

