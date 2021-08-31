Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,661 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Varonis Systems worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNS. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,412 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -64.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

