Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Short Interest Update

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the July 29th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,412. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $216,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 57.2% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 218,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 79,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

