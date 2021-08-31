Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

NYSE VEC opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $581.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

