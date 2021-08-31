Veles Price Up 68.7% This Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 76.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0727 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $93,762.21 and approximately $333.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded up 68.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,972.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.97 or 0.07293546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.85 or 0.01349396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00362938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00134657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.25 or 0.00607260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.30 or 0.00385961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00357716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006269 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,820 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,147 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

