Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $86.31

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.31 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 70.44 ($0.92). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 71.20 ($0.93), with a volume of 170,218 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.59 million and a P/E ratio of 28.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.03.

Venture Life Group Company Profile

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

