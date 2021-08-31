Venus Reward Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $378,871.00 (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $30.10 million and $378,871.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

