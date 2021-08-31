Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.64

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.64 and last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 14710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

Several analysts have commented on VEOEY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veolia Environnement presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

