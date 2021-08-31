Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.35 Million

Analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report sales of $153.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $131.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $569.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.20 million to $573.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $608.73 million, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $619.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $399.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,907 shares of company stock valued at $599,555. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 254.2% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 193,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 139,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 119,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

