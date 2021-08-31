Verasity Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.58 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Verasity has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $148.21 million and approximately $40.58 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.32 or 0.00234786 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

