Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130,791 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.69% of Vericel worth $16,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vericel by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 309.35 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VCEL. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

