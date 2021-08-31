Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI) rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.80 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91). Approximately 14,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 107,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.91).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.92. The company has a quick ratio of 26.21, a current ratio of 26.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.22 million and a PE ratio of -11.67.

About Verici Dx (LON:VRCI)

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

