VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of VeriSign worth $17,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $14,342,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $1,002,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $216.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.83. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,665 shares of company stock worth $3,504,679. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

