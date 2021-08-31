Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Has $4.02 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.2% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,421.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,461.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,314.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

