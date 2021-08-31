Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 35,036 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 99,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,941,186. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.