Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,420 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.0% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,401,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,420,986. The company has a market capitalization of $227.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

