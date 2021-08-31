Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.46.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
