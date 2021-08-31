Vertcoin Reaches Market Cap of $35.73 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Vertcoin has a market cap of $35.73 million and $429,908.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001239 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,408.12 or 0.07277808 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $627.43 or 0.01339836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.69 or 0.00362353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00134057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.88 or 0.00601942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.86 or 0.00396902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.00355119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,579,872 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

