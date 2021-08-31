Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,976 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $45,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,123.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 702.3% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,138. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $283.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

