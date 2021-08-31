Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is Crystal Rock Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises about 4.7% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Vertiv worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vertiv by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 33,205 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Vertiv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 676,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,467,000 after buying an additional 26,461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vertiv by 188.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Vertiv by 35.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,180. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 97.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

