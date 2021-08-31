Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Buy Rating at Brookline Capital Management

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $694.73 million, a PE ratio of -869.13 and a beta of 0.60. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 75.0% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 37.0% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,342 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Veru during the 1st quarter worth $32,325,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Veru by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 304,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

