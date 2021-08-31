Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.90

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 2191581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 795,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

