Viacoin (VIA) Price Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $163,878.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.66 or 0.00366683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.